Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been selflessly helping the migrant workers, arranging special cars and buses to send them back to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The actor also extended a helping hand to those who had lost their jobs due to the economic slowdown and voluntarily shouldered the responsibility of educating many helpless, underprivileged, and talented children. Sonu Sood also provided financial help to many for treatment and other necessities.

Now, Sood has announced free coaching scholarships to those aspiring to join civil services but cannot prepare properly due to a lack of opportunities or money. On Friday, the actor took to his Twitter account to launch the new initiative 'Sambhavam' in collaboration with Divine India Youth Association, New Delhi.

He wrote: "Karni hai IAS ki tayyari...Hum lenge aapki zimmedari (want to prepare for IAS...we will take the responsibility). Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'. A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative."

According to the post, people who are willing to avail the scholarship will have to apply through the official website of Sonu's foundation — www.soodcharityfoundation.org. The last date for submission of the application is June 30.

This latest initiative by the actor has impressed his fans and followers even more, and netizens appreciated this gesture on social media. Here are a few tweets:

@SonuSood ? This is the only celebrity in Bollywood who has used his money properly and in the right place and on the right people, so today he has left everyone behind and reached number one. #SonuSoodRealHero pic.twitter.com/w4oig41hSb — Shumaira ❤️ (@Shumaira143) June 11, 2021

Thanks to Sonu sir ?for wiping the tears of the poor. God bless you and you get all the blessings from these people. Also appreciate that he is personally monitoring so that there will be no corruption. I salute you. @SonuSood Sir ??❤️ #SonuSoodTheRealHero pic.twitter.com/UgnyWcILvy — Shumaira ❤️ (@Shumaira143) June 11, 2021

Great sir महान हो आप — manoj giri (@manojgi81929277) June 11, 2021

Real Hero sonu sud hi hai

Inko Hamare desh ka P. M hona hi chahiye — Priyanka Sarkar (@Priyank01148367) June 12, 2021

Earlier, the actor's fans had also suggested Sonu Sood's name for Padma Vibhushan. Telugu actor Brahmaji has also praised the actor for his commendable work and forwarded his name as a recommendation to the government.