Yet again, Sonu Sood bids adieu to 2000 migrants

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been selflessly helping the migrant workers, arranging special cars and buses to send them back to their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The actor also extended a helping hand to those who had lost their jobs due to the economic slowdown and voluntarily shouldered the responsibility of educating many helpless, underprivileged, and talented children. Sonu Sood also provided financial help to many for treatment and other necessities.

Now, Sood has announced free coaching scholarships to those aspiring to join civil services but cannot prepare properly due to a lack of opportunities or money. On Friday, the actor took to his Twitter account to launch the new initiative 'Sambhavam' in collaboration with Divine India Youth Association, New Delhi.

He wrote: "Karni hai IAS ki tayyari...Hum lenge aapki zimmedari (want to prepare for IAS...we will take the responsibility). Thrilled to announce the launch of 'SAMBHAVAM'. A @SoodFoundation & @diyanewdelhi initiative."

According to the post, people who are willing to avail the scholarship will have to apply through the official website of Sonu's foundation — www.soodcharityfoundation.org. The last date for submission of the application is June 30.

This latest initiative by the actor has impressed his fans and followers even more, and netizens appreciated this gesture on social media. Here are a few tweets:

Earlier, the actor's fans had also suggested Sonu Sood's name for Padma Vibhushan. Telugu actor Brahmaji has also praised the actor for his commendable work and forwarded his name as a recommendation to the government.

