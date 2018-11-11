Since the very beginning in 2014, Xiaomi has been offering feature-rich products without any comprises on quality at cut-throat prices in India and it has grown on to become the most popular brand in a short span. It even overtook long-reigning Samsung as the numero uno brand in mid-2017 and continues to the lead the market.

But now, the company has been forced to increase the price of certain products due to the rupee depreciation. Since early 2018, there has been close to 15% rise in dollar value against Indian currency and this apparently has increased in the input cost in terms of procurement of components and labour charges.

To offset this, Xiaomi has decided to hike the prices of Redmi 6 (review), 6A, select Mi TV models and Mi Power bank in India.

Here's a breakdown of the increased price of Xiaomi products:

Xiaomi Redmi 6A —2GB RAM + 16GB storage and 2GB RAM +32GB storage— will now cost Rs 6,599 and Rs 7,499, that's increase of Rs 600 and Rs 500 against launch price of respective variants.

Xiaomi Redmi 6 (3GB RAM + 32GB storage) gets Rs 500 price hike and will now cost Rs 8,499.

Xiaomi Mi LED TV 4C Pro (32-inch) and the Mi LED TV 4A Pro (49-inch) are hiked by Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 respectively and this would mean, they will cost Rs 15,999 and Rs 31,999, respectively.

Xiaomi has also increased the 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i Black by Rs 100 and now costs Rs 899.

The new prices will become effective starting November 11. Despite the hike in price, all the aforementioned devices are still the most cost-effective products in the market.

In a related development, Xiaomi's Redmi 6A, 6 and Redmi 6 Pro are now available on leading e-commerce sites including on Mi.com via an open sale. Some firms are offering lucrative exchange deals.

