After announcing the open sale of Redmi 6 and the Redmi 6A, Xiaomi has now increased the stocks of the top-end model Redmi 6 Pro on Amazon.

Now, Xiaomi fans never have to wait for weekly flash sales anymore. They can buy the feature-rich Redmi 6 Pro any time of their convenience on Amazon and also get a lucrative exchange deal on the old mobile.

The e-commerce firm is offering up Rs 9,450 cash back on the 32GB model, thus bring the cost of the device from Rs 10,999 to just Rs 1,549 provided the old phone is in good working condition with no physical damage. Similarly, the 64GB model can be purchased with an exchange deal with up to Rs 11,660 cash back, meaning it can be bought for as low as Rs 1,339.

Having reviewed the Redmi 6 Pro for more than a week, I have to say this is the best deal a mobile can get right now. The Xiaomi phone's camera is the best in its category and the massive 4,000mAh battery makes it a smart buy.

Even the build-quality of the device is of praiseworthy, and also the company has just released MIUI 10 software update, the user experience will be very pleasant.

The Redmi 6 Pro (review) sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ screen with a notch on top, which houses 5MP front camera with face unlock capability. On the rear side, it features vertically aligned dual-cameras and a fingerprint sensor in the centre.

Under the hood, it comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core, 3GB/4GB storage, 32GB/64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last a whole day under mixed usage.

As said before, the highlight of the Redmi 6 Pro is its camera hardware. It comes with a 12MP+5MP dual camera with Artificial Intelligence (AI) Portrait and AI scene detection feature. With this, the phone will be capable of detecting different possible scenarios such as pets, flowers, human face, landscape, snowy conditions, night, food and more.

For instance, if you are pointing the Redmi 6 Pro camera to a garden, it will intuitively know you are taking a picture of a flower and adjust the camera's focus and other settings to get the best possible image. Or if you are taking the photo outdoors, it will automatically set the camera mode to landscape and cover a wider area in the single frame.

On the front, Redmi 6 Pro also features an equally impressive 5MP front camera with AI Portrait, wherein despite having just one lens, it can take selfies with Bokeh blur effect. It allows users to adjust the focus on the background and foreground, which suits best to make it look appealing.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro:

Models Redmi 6 Pro Display 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280x1080p) screen with 2.5D curved glass display Brightness: 500 nits

Contrast ratio: 1500:1

Colour Gamut: 84% NTSC

Aspect ratio: 19:9 aspect ratio OS Android Oreo 8.1-based MIUI 10 Processor 14nm class 64-bit 2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 octa-core GPU Adreno 506 RAM 3GB/4GB Storage 32GB/64GB, + expandable up to 256GB via microSD card Camera Main dual cameras: 12MP (with Sony IMX486 sensor, 1.25µm pixel size, PDAF, F2.2 aperture+ 5MP (with Samsung S5K5E8 sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, f/2.2 aperture)

Front: 5MP sensor Battery 4,000mAh battery Network 4G-LTE Add-ons Dual-SIM, face unlock, fingerprint scanner, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi (802.11 a/b/g/n), GPS+GLONASS, infrared sensor Dimensions 149.33 × 71.68 × 8.75 mm Weight 178g Colours Black, Blue, Gold, Rose Gold and Red Price (MRP) 3GB RAM+32GB storage: Rs 10,999

4GB RAM+ 64GB storage: Rs 12,999 (Note: It's an introductory price. The company might increase if the depreciation of Rupee against Dollar continues after two months)

