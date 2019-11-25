The romanctic relationship between Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seems to be blooming with each passing day. But before diving deep into emotions, it looks like the rumoured couple wants to explore more of each other. And if the latest reports are to be believed, Katrina and Vicky are looking to fly away to their destination holiday on the New Year's Eve.

"Katrina and Vicky are quite serious about each other and ready to be a little more open about their romance. More public appearances together are expected. But first, they have plans for a New Year's Eve getaway," says a report in Mumbai Mirror.

Though Katrina and Vicky aren't formally dating but it is being said that the two are definitely interested in each other. A source close to both the actors had earlier said that the two are in a developing relationship. Vicky is totally smitten by Katrina's beauty and never leaves a chance to gush about her to his friends.

Recently, the two were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai. Post dinner, the two posed for a picture with the owner of the restaurant. Their attendance at a mutual friend's Diwali bash had added fuel to the rumours of their romantic relationship. A video had gone viral on the internet showing Katrina and Vicky coming out of the venue together.

It remains to be seen if the rumours of Katrina and Vicky's brewing romance turn out to be true.