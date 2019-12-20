Director KS Ravikumar's Telugu movie Ruler, featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna, Vedhika and Sonal Chauhan in lead roles, has received mixed reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Ruler is an action film, with story and dialogues by Paruchuri Murali and screenplay by KS Ravikumar. C Kalyan has bankrolled the movie under the banners CK Entertainments and Happy Movies. The flick has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Ruler movie story: The film is about businesswoman (Jayasudha), who adopts Dharma (Balakrishna) as son to save her. She asks him to stay away from Uttar Pradesh, as she has had some bad experiences in the state. But circumstances force him to go to UP. However, Dharma has a different past as a dare-devil cop, who has to settle scores with some evil forces. How he takes revenge forms the crux.

Ruler movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' response to the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's tweet reviews.

venkyreviews @venkyreviews

#Ruler First Half Report: Decent first half Balayya acting kummesadu Elevation scenes bane raseru! Dance aithe next level undhi! Padathadu song ki okkadu kuda seat lo undadu Routine story, konni scenes lag unnai 2nd half decent unte inka BC centers lo rampage

NBK-MB Cult @NBK_MB_cult

#Ruler First half report _ Balayya Babu one man show Mass audience ke pandaga evaltenunchi Block buster #RulerStormBegins

Telugu360 @Telugu360

#Ruler First Half: Tests Patience. His steps in ' Padataadu taadu song ' are very Good. His Tony Stark getup is much better of his other getups recently Rest of the movie is D grade crap

VAMSI KRISHNA @vamshiprematho

#Ruler Movie 1st half Completed... Movie super Vintage balayya is back

Abhinash @AbhinashYadav_

#Ruler Frist Half Padthadu Song Vinayaka Theatre Banglore Full Celebrations Waiting 2nd Half

వివేక్.. @Viv1mallina

Not even a single bore moment... Padathadu on screen Very good first half #Ruler songs in second half Pure b, c second half stuff.... Hero ni dedication ki matram laal salam #Ruler

DevaNTR @devaofficialll

#Ruler till now frst 20mnts Balayya screen presence Stylish look matram peaks Ind lo unna... Foreign lo balayya mve lo unna okte Jai Balayya Euphoria completely Balayya rampage ✌️ #Ruler Attt Bomma BLOCKBUSTER fr sure till now Balayya One Man show... Ela swami aslu e age lo kuda ah energy #JaiBalayya #Ruler #RulerStormBegins