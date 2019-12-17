Actress Vedhika, basking in the success of her latest hit The Body, is busy with her upcoming Telugu film Rocker. The film also features Balakrishna. Vedhika is making a comeback to the Telugu cinema after a long gap of eight years.

When asked why was she not seen in Telugu cinema for so long, Vedhika said she has been busy with back to back films in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada film industries.

"I have been doing films that came in my way. I do not have a manager here and I couldn't focus much on bagging films in Telugu because I was already busy with other language films. This was not intentional at all. But I am glad to be back to the place which gave me some super hit films of my career," said the Baanam actress.

Ruler is directed by KS Ravi Kumar and features Sonal Chauhan and Bhumika Chawla in key roles. The film is slated for release on December 20 and is produced by C Kalyan under CK Entertainments.

Vedhika plays the leading lady in the film and is feeling super lucky to have been part of the project. This is the first time the actress has paired up with Balakrishna. When asked about it, she said she has not seen a more down to earth and caring actor.

"He is so friendly and caring that you will even forget that you are working with such a legendary actor. He even helped us in doing our scenes better. He is unlike many actors who come to sets, finish their part and go. He stays there and makes sure everyone is safe and everything is going on smoothly. It was great working with him," said the actress.

She revealed that she is going through a couple of scripts in Telugu and Hindi languages.