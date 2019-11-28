Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is now busy shooting his upcoming movie Ruler, was spotted grooving to the song Aluma Doluma from Thala Ajith's Vedalam at an event. The video of his dance is now going viral on social media.

Nandamuri family recently held an event and not much is known about this occasion. But several friends and some celebs from the industry were present at this function. Balakrishna was seen shaking his legs to the tunes of the song Aluma Doluma from Thala Ajith's Vedalam, while Tamil actor Prabhu watched him in awe.

Nandamuri Balakrishna is known for his crazy dance moves and over the top action. He is energetic and has made it to the headlines several times for his bad temper in public. But his fans like him for his energy and childlike spirit, which has once again been caught on cam at the party held his family. His latest dancing video is creating ripples with his fans circulating it on social media.

Balakrishna spotted singing, dancing

Balakrishna was also spotted singing the hit song Mama Ek Peg La from his 2017 movie Paisa Vasool. The video showing him crooning the song and grooving to it is also going viral on social media. The energy in the 59-year-old actor's dancing and singing her stunned all of his fans, who could not stop going gaga over it.

