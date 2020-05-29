Actress and model Ruhii Singh has lend her support to all the women and children suffering abuse at home during this lockdown. With the number of rising cases of domestic violence, the actress is doing her bit to raise awareness of mental health issues.
Ruhii stays alone in Mumbai and to beat the mental blues she had initiated "Yuhi With Ruhi" for a clear perspective of presenting her views on destressing, skincare routines, fitness, style and many more.
As the lockdown started, she resumed #YuhiwithRuhi by connecting with stars like 'Vishal Dadlani', Salim Merchant, Sanjay Mishra, Karan Kundrra, Singer Shaan, Rahul Bose, Madhur Bhandarkar and others.
Speaking about her initiative, Ruhii told International Business Times, India: "The lockdown is tough, but has become a Kafkaesque hell for those who are suffering in their homes because of domestic violence. It's absolutely vital for something to be done immediately for this cause, strict action needs to taken to ensure people are safe in their homes. I have come up with something regarding this matter and will be announcing it soon. Domestic Violence of any kind- needs to be dealt with seriousness. It's a pressing issue of today's time and situation."
Who is Ruhii Singh?
- She is a model and actress who shot to fame when she won the maiden Miss Universal Peace And Humanity in 2014. Since then there has been no looking back. She also has been walking as a show stopper for many designers.
- She made her Bollywood debut with Madhur Bhandarkar's Calendar Girls, she was soon seen playing the solo lead in Ishq Forever. Recently Ruhii Singh is featured in the hit web series Operation Cobra.
- Ruhii was also in the news when she featured in the documentary "The World Before Her". Hailing from Jaipur this small-town girl has made it on her own in the modelling and Bollywood industry.
- She is by far one of the best bikini bods in the country, majorly into fitness, cooking and beauty cheats during the lockdown.