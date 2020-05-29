Actress and model Ruhii Singh has lend her support to all the women and children suffering abuse at home during this lockdown. With the number of rising cases of domestic violence, the actress is doing her bit to raise awareness of mental health issues.

Ruhii stays alone in Mumbai and to beat the mental blues she had initiated "Yuhi With Ruhi" for a clear perspective of presenting her views on destressing, skincare routines, fitness, style and many more.

As the lockdown started, she resumed #YuhiwithRuhi by connecting with stars like 'Vishal Dadlani', Salim Merchant, Sanjay Mishra, Karan Kundrra, Singer Shaan, Rahul Bose, Madhur Bhandarkar and others.

Speaking about her initiative, Ruhii told International Business Times, India: "The lockdown is tough, but has become a Kafkaesque hell for those who are suffering in their homes because of domestic violence. It's absolutely vital for something to be done immediately for this cause, strict action needs to taken to ensure people are safe in their homes. I have come up with something regarding this matter and will be announcing it soon. Domestic Violence of any kind- needs to be dealt with seriousness. It's a pressing issue of today's time and situation."

Who is Ruhii Singh?