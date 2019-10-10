A family of three were found brutally murdered at their home in Murshidabad in West Bengal in the residence. The murdered people were a man, his wife who was eight months pregnant and their 6-year-old son.

They were identified as Bandhu Prakash Pal (35), Beauty Mondal Pal (30) and their son Angan Bandhu Pal. Bandhu was a teacher and RSS worker in the region where Hindus are a minority.

"Prakash was a teacher in Gosaigram Sahapara Primary school. He was working for the last 20 years. He is originally from the Sahapur area and had shifted in Murshidabad for his son's education. We do not know if they had any problem with anyone," Sujoy Ghosh, Bandhu's brother was quoted as saying by reports.

The news came out when BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra tweeted the story out and asked where the liberals were. He tweeted, "This has shaken my conscience...an RSS worker Sh Bandhu Prakash Pal, his eight months pregnant wife and his kid were brutally slaughtered in West Bengal's Murshidabad. Not a word by the liberals. Not a letter by 59 liberals to Mamata. Nauseating Selectivism!"

The family's neighbours noticed something amiss and discovered the bodies in the house and alerted the police. Distressing photos of the corpses are making its rounds on social media where the parents were hacked to death and are seen lying in pools of their blood while it looks like the child was strangled to death.

According to Times Now, West Bengal BJP leader Babul Supriyo questioned the state chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying, "Does Maa, Maati, Manush mean anything to you?" He went on to add, "Did we want this Bengal? Where we worship Durga and Kali Maa on one side, on the other side a mother along with her child is put to death."