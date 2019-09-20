Chaos gripped Kolkata's Jadavpur University after Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Asansol Babul Supriyo was heckled and assaulted by a huge crowd of students on Thursday afternoon.

The minister was in the university to attend an event organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) when he was manhandled by a group of left-wing Students Federation of India (SFI) protestors, who were preventing him from entering the event venue.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 2.30 pm. The protestors waved black flags upon Supriyo's arrival and shouted "go back" slogans. They also tore his shirt and pulled his hair as the minister fell on the ground and his security guard's magazine fell from the rifle.

The Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, came to Babul Supriyo's rescue and drove him out of the campus. The Union Minister has condemned the Mamata Banerjee government of not taking any action.

It is alleged that the Union Minister used filthy language against students and got into a verbal spat with the university Vice-Chancellor Suranjan Das. The VC had offered to escort Babul to his room but the latter refused and blamed him for the situation. The minister told Das that the situation could have been controlled if he had called the police, but the VC said he would rather resign than call police inside the campus.

Several students were injured after the ABVP supporters took advantage of the situation and started desecrating the campus. According to reports, gate no 4 of the university was destroyed and set on fire by the right-wing groups who came inside the campus armed, while wearing helmets.

The violence escalated after the right-wing union torched the student's union office and threw acid bulbs inside the campus. They also painted ABVP on the walls of the arts faculty students union room. It is alleged that many of the students were also beaten up by some goons belonging to Babul Supriyo.

The students and protestors were attacked by the ABVP supporters using lathis, bricks and other weapons. Members from the women's wing of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) - Durga Vahini - also took part in the violence. Several other establishments outside the university were torched.

According to a report, it was the teachers of the University who played a vital role in ending the scuffle between the protestors and the minister. "Nearly 15 teachers went to the students, who were squatting in front of governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's car, and also told them that it was more important to plan a bigger protest in the future against Thursday's violence and the chancellor's alleged partisan role," reported The Telegraph.