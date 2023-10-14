The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Dr. Mohan Rao Bhagwat on Saturday sought feedback about the prevailing situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir during a meeting of various offshoots of the Sangh Parivar.

This morning a meeting of RSS and its affiliated organizations was held in which representatives of all offshoots of the Sangh Parivar including the BJP were present.

"During the closed-door meeting, the RSS chief got feedback about the prevailing situation in the Union Territory of J&K, especially after the abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A", a source said and added that during the meeting representatives of all organizations of the Sangh Parivar briefed RSS chief about their activities.

According to the local unit of RSS, during his visit to J&K, Bhagwat will interact with the volunteers to get first-hand information about the role played by the Sangh workers in the development of the Union Territory.

RSS chief on a three-day visit to Jammu

Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jammu on Friday on a three-day visit to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

During his three-day stay in Jammu, Mohan Bhagwat will discuss various issues with the top leadership of J&K RSS during various meetings.

On October 15, the RSS will address a gathering of Swayamsevaks at Kathua Stadium in which Swayamsevaks from Kathua, Samba, Basholi, and Billawar will participate.

The RSS chief will pay floural tributes at the statue of Dr. Shyama Parshad Mukherjee at Kathua. Later he will unveil the statue of Bharat Mata at Jakhbar village of Kathua and interact with villagers also.

As per the tradition RSS chief travels to all the provinces of the country as part of organizational work and to interact with prominent persons. Since its formation, the RSS chief usually visits every province in connection with the organizational work.