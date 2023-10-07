After busting a gang involved in issuing fake Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates to non-tribals in Kashmir, the Crime Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police produced chargesheet against a teacher who managed to get a government job by producing false caste certificate.

A chargesheet was also produced against two officers of the Revenue Department who issued this fake ST certificate to the accused in lieu of some money.

The Special Crime Wing (Crime Branch) of Srinagar has filed a charge sheet before the Court of Anti Corruption Court Anantnag. Three accused individuals are facing charges for their alleged involvement in offenses punishable under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Teacher produced fake ST certificate during selection process

According to a spokesperson of the Crime Branch, a complaint was lodged by the former Zonal Education Officer of Kulgam, claiming that Rashid-Ul-Hassan Gojjar, a resident of Arigatoo tehsil Kulgam, had been fraudulently appointed as a teacher through the Service Selection Board.

The accused had been appointed under the reserved category of Scheduled Tribes (ST) as per order No. 2034 of 2007 dated 17th October 2007. He submitted his joining report on 7th November 2007, along with several necessary certificates, including ST, PRC, and DOB certificates."

During the investigation, it was found that the caste of the accused teacher was "Wagay" which is not listed in the list of Scheduled Tribes of the J&K.

Subsequently, the Crime Branch Kashmir initiated a preliminary verification into the matter leading to the formal registration of FIR under various sections of the RPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The investigation uncovered that the accused beneficiary, Rashid-Ul-Hassan Gojjar, in collusion with two retired revenue officers, had manipulated his caste status from 'Wagay' to 'Gojjar.'

These officials abused their positions of authority and conspired to create and act upon a fraudulent mutation, ultimately issuing a counterfeit Scheduled Tribe Certificate in favour of the accused.

Gojjar utilized this forged certificate to secure his appointment as a Teacher in District Kulgam under the ST category.

"After careful examination of the evidence, the investigation culminated in charges being proven against the accused individuals under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 201, 120-B RPC, and 5(2) PC Act", the spokesperson said.

Earlier fake ST certificate racket busted in Anantnag

District Administration Anantnag busted a fake ST certificate racket in Anantnag in March 2022

Several individuals and organizations had raised complaints regarding fake ST certificates being issued in Anantnag. Several tribal groups had expressed anguish at non-tribal people being appointed to jobs based on fake certificates. The complaints pertained mainly to Tehsil Shangus where certificates had been issued to non-tribal people.

It is in place to mention that ST certificates are mandatory to receive benefits under various welfare schemes like PMAY houses, Scholarships, jobs, etc.

J&K is the only state in northwest India with a considerable number of STs in its population. Of the 14.9 lakh STs in J&K in 2011, there were 13.2 lakh Muslims, 1 lakh Buddhists, and 67,000 Hindus.