The district administration in the border district of Poonch of Jammu and Kashmir ordered an inquiry to single out officials who were responsible for issuing Aadhar and ration cards to a resident of Myanmar living in the Mendhar area.

Two days after Kishtwar Police arrested a Rohingya woman for fraudulently obtaining a domicile certificate, Poonch Police booked a Rohingya man for managing an Aadhar card and ration card in the border area Mendhar.

According to police a Rohingya resident identified as Mohammad Noman son of Mohibullah aged 35 years, resident of Myanmar, presently living in the house of Nazir Hussain son of Mohammad Yousuf resident of Dhargloon Tehsil Balakote who married Nazir Husain daughter namely Naseem Akhtar entered into the criminal conspiracy along with employees of different departments and prepared illegal/ forged Adhaar card and Ration card.

In this case, FIR no 117/2023 u/s 420,465,468,471,109,120-B IPC registered at Police Station Gursai, and an investigation is set into motion.

More arrests are expected in the above case and all those who were part of criminal conspiracy and forgery shall be taken to legal determination.

Earlier a Rohingya woman fraudulently obtained a domicile certificate in Kishtwar

Kishtwar Police, just three days ago, booked three people, including a Rohingya woman after she fraudulently obtained a domicile certificate in her name.

The woman has been identified as Anwara Begum of Myanmar living in Kishtwar after marrying a local man. Besides the Rohingya woman, a facilitator and a revenue official, who issued the domicile certificate, are also booked in the case.

According to police, in Kishtwar, especially in Marwah- Dachan areas, Rohingya women have married local men. Earlier, they were booked and convicted under the Foreigner's Act, but now a case of obtaining a domicile certificate has surfaced.

Anwara Begum, who has married a local man Fayaz Ahmad Chopan in Dachan, has fraudulently obtained a domicile certificate. She is not a citizen of this country and therefore, law will take its own course.

Besides the Rohingya woman, an agent and an official of the Revenue Department, who issued the domicile certificate, are also booked in the case

Anwara Begum is not an isolated case, earlier one Sayed Hussain son of Mohammad Sadiq, a Myanmar national, presently residing in the Belicharana area, had managed to get state land getting a Ration card, Aadhar card, Voter ID, and Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) through fraudulent means. He has raised a residential house with two shops on Khasra No 235 at Rakh Raipur, which is Jammu Development Authority (JDA) land.

Who is entitled to get a domicile certificate?

Before Article 370 and its corollary Article 35-A, only permanent residents of J&K were entitled to get the "State Subject".

After the abrogation of articles 370 and 35-A, state-subject laws were replaced with domicile laws.

The new domicile law, which replaced the Permanent Resident Certificates (PRC), defines "domiciles" as those who have been residing in Jammu and Kashmir for a period of 15 years, or have studied here for seven years and appeared in the Class 10/12 examination in educational institutions located in J&K.

J&K, Ladakh High earlier directed Govt to identify foreigners living illegally in UT

On April 6, 2022, the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court had directed the Secretary Home, Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to identify the Rohingya and Bangladesh illegal immigrants staying illegally in the Union Territory.

The Court had passed an order on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Hunar Gupta seeking the deportation of such illegal immigrants.

According to government data, over 13,700 foreigners, including Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals, are settled in the Jammu and Samba districts of Jammu and Kashmir, where their population has increased by over 6,000 between 2008 and 2016.

Over 200 Rohingyas, a Bengali-dialect-speaking Muslim minority from Myanmar, have been lodged in a holding centre at Kathua after they were found living illegally in Jammu city during a verification drive.