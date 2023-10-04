Arrested by the Jammu Police for threatening some businessmen to implicate them in false cases, two youth of north Kashmir's Baramulla district took a cue from Gujarat's conman Dr. Kiran J Patel and impersonated themselves as senior police officers to dupe people.

On Tuesday Jammu Police arrested two fake police officers from a hotel in Jammu who were impersonating a Police Inspector and an Indian Police Officer (IPS) officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli said that two persons who were personating themselves as senior police officers were arrested.

Police uniforms were also recovered from the possession of the fraudsters.

In this regard a case FIR NO. 166/2023 under section 419/420/384/170/171 IPC got registered at Police Station Nowabad and an investigation was started.

How fake police officers arrested?

Sharing details of the whole incident, SSP Chandan Kohli said that a complaint was lodged at Police Station Nowabad by one person stating that two persons who were portraying themselves as IPS officer and an Inspector were threatening him.

In his complaint, the victim complained that he met a person namely Kaiser Jeelani on a social networking site who portrayed himself as an IPS officer and he became friend with him. The fake IPS officer asked the complainant to meet him in a hostel in Jammu.

On entering the room the complainant saw Kaiser Jeelani and one more person in the police uniform with stars who portrayed himself as Inspector after which Kaiser Jeelani told him that they both were working in the NIA.

The duo threatened him to give them his laptop and in this context, they were harassing him.

The complainant was further threatened by the two men of putting him in lockup if he failed to follow their words and that they even shot him.

After registering the complaint a police party comprising Superintendent of Police (SP) Kulbir Handa, DySP Dr. Sunniya Wani along with SHO Nowabad Surinder Raina raided the hotel and arrested the fake officers who were identified as Kaiser Shahnawaz Mir resident of Danger Pora Baramulla and Mohammad Tanveer alias Arif Wani resident of Sopore Baramulla.

Impersonating IAS-IPS couple were arrested in August

Earlier Jammu and Kashmir Police in August this year arrested a fake IPS-IAS couple, who dumped a large number of people by promising jobs and other administrative favours.

The fraudulent IPS and IAS officers have been identified as Manmohan Ganjoo, son of late Girdhari Lal Ganjoo of Baghat, Srinagar, and his wife Ayoush Koul Ganjoo. Manmohan Ganjoo was impersonating a senior IPS officer and his wife Ayoush Koul Ganjoo was pretending to be an IAS officer.

The couple had duped many persons of lakhs of rupees by promising jobs, transfers, and other favours.

Earlier in February this year Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a class-fourth employee of the J&K government who was impersonating as senior Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of Madhya Pradesh. He was fleecing people and collecting money through different means.

The fake IPS officer was caught by Jammu and Kashmir Police after a lady from Ludhiana lodged a complaint.

Earlier Gujarat conman tricked J&K administration for three months

In March this year, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Gujarat-based cheater who befooled higher-ups of the Jammu and Kashmir administration by impersonating a senior officer in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The conman Dr. Kiran J Patel son of Jagdesh Patel posed himself as Additional Director (Strategy & Campaigns) Prime Minister's Office, New Delhi. Patel had been claiming that he had been deputed to the Kashmir Valley to explore developmental avenues.