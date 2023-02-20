Impersonating as senior Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of Madhya Pradesh, a class-fouth employee of the Jammu and Kashmir Government was fleecing people and collecting money through different means.

Ultimately the fake IPS officer was caught by Jammu and Kashmir Police after a lady from Ludhiana lodged a complaint.

"A complaint was received at Police Station Bus Stand Jammu by one lady namely Anuradha from Ludhiana stating that one person who has made fake ID of an IPS officer of DIG rank did fraud with her and took away her jewellry worth Rs 8 lakhs approximately and cash Rs. 76000 via online transaction through BHIM App to his wife's account namely Sunita Devi resident of Arnia area of Bishnah tehsil of Jammu district", a police spokesperson said.

The fraud was impersonating himself as a senior police officer.

Special police teams of Police Bus Stand Jammu led by SDPO North Sunil Kumar Kesar and SHO Bus Stand Inspector Vishal Dogra acted swiftly on the information and using the various technical aids rounded up the said accused person Rajesh Kumar son of Fateh Chand resident Adler, Arnia Jammu.

During questioning accused confessed his involvement in the above case and on his disclosure all the duped jewellry and cash were recovered from him. On this, a case FIR No. 12/2023 u/s 420,379 IPC got registered at Police Station Bus stand against the said accused. Further investigation of the case is going on.

Arrested IPS officer is a Class-IVth employee in J&K Irrigation Department

According to police, the arrested fraud was a fourth-class employee of the Jammu and Kashmir Irrigation Department. He had created a fake ID and was impersonating an IPS rank officer. The complainant reported that being an aspirant of the IPS probationary examination, she met the accused on social media, police said.

"The accused was impersonating an IPS rank officer and handling a fake account on Facebook in the name of a senior IPS officer of DIG rank posted in Madhya Pradesh," said the police.

"A recovery worth lakhs has also been made from the accused and a case under relevant sections is registered for further action," said police.

Jammu Police, however, have appealed to people to be cautious and stay alert to fraudulent and fake social media accounts.