After constituting a panel to single out terror-friendly employees in the administration, Jammu and Kashmir government will now check public servants' activities on social media platforms.

To keep a watch on the activities of anti-nationals who have managed to sneak into administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government has decided to take action against those employees who will post "unfavourable" comments on social media.

Reports said that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks to identify employees who are making unfavourable comments on government policies and issue notices to them.

The direction was passed by Chief Secretary A K Mehta at a meeting held at Jammu recently with instructions to the General Administrative Department (GAD) to issue a necessary circular in this regard.

Sources said that administrative secretaries have been directed to keep a watch on the social media accounts of all employees of their respective departments.

Some employees are criticizing Govt's policies on social media

During the meeting, it was observed that some government employees have been critical of the government policies and achievements and are making unfavourable comments on social media platforms.

Sources said Mehta directed all administrative secretaries to monitor the social media networks regularly and issue notices to these employees under intimation to the GAD.

As a follow-up to the directions of the chief secretary, the sources said the concerned district magistrates flashed urgent messages to all district and sectoral officers and directed them to sensitize their subordinate staff about the directions till the time GAD comes out with a necessary circular.

A panel already constituted to single out 'terrorist-friendly' employees

Amid reports that terror groups managed infiltration of their cadre into administration, the Jammu and Kashmir government, on April 21, 2021, had announced the formation of a Special Task Force (STF) to identify and scrutinize government employees with links to activities that pose threat to national security.

The SFT is headed by J&K's intelligence chief, who served for a decade in the Research and Analysis Wing before returning to J&K. The panel has been assigned the job to compile records of such employees and refer the same to the committee already constituted in the month of July 2020. The panel has also engaged other members of the Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) to identify such other employees.