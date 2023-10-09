Buoyed over the victory of the National Conference in Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that it was the people's verdict against the "illegal" decision of August 5, 2019.

"Residents of Ladakh have outrightly rejected the decision of the Union Government to bifurcate the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories and abrogate article 370 and 35-A", Omar Abdullah said while addressing media persons to hail the party's victory in the mountainous region of Kargil as "historic".

"When article 370 was abrogated on August 5, 2019, residents of Kargil also joined other people of Ladakh to celebrate this decision. People even distributed sweets but now people are holding protests because they are unhappy with the decision that was taken unilaterally by the Centre",

Omar Abdullah said and added that the verdict of the Kargil Council election is a referendum against the Union Government's decision.

"Kargil Council elections were not for development or other related issues. It was a referendum against the August 5, 2019 decision and the people of Ladakh overwhelmingly voted against the Union Government's decision", Omar asserted

During the campaign, Omar sought votes against the August 5, 2019 decision.

Notably while campaigning for the National Conference candidates Omar Abdullah had sought the support of the people against the August 5, 2019 decision and announced that these elections would be a referendum on Article 370.

"Don't see these elections as a mere electoral exercise. It will be the Kargil voters' verdict on the Centre's actions on August 5, 2019. It will send a message outside J&K that whatever happened on August 5, 2019, was totally wrong because you (Kargil people) were, are, and will not be the supporters of this decision," Omar said while speaking at a series of public meetings in Kargil and Zanskar areas of Ladakh on October 2 and 3.

Taking a swipe at the BJP for allegedly planning to defer Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar said, "You (Kargil people) are fortunate enough that elections are being held here. Had the matter of 'plough' symbol been sorted out before the issuance of notification for Kargil Council, they would not have intended to hold these polls".

NC emerges as the single largest party in Kargil Council elections

As reported earlier the National Conference emerged as the single largest party in Kargil Council elections winning 12 out of 26 seats for which elections were held on October 4 while Congress emerged victorious on 10 seats.

Though the BJP won two seats and same numbers of seats were won by Independents.

This was the second major election in Ladakh after it was separated from Jammu and Kashmir and made the Union Territory on August 5, 2019. The first election after the UT was held for LAHDC Leh in October 2020 in which the BJP secured the absolute majority in the Buddhist-dominated district.

J&K Congress leaders and workers' in presence of JKPCC WP Shri @RamanBhalla_ , Shri @yogeshsawhney_ , Shri @RavinderJKPCC celebrated the victory of Congress party and alliance in LAHDC Kargil Elections#Celebration #Jammu.✌✌ pic.twitter.com/XF9hISoRnr — J&K Congress (@INCJammuKashmir) October 9, 2023

Congress celebrates victory Kargil Hill Dev council elections

Congress today celebrated the victory of I.N.D.I.A candidates in the Kargil Council elections, and congratulated the people of Kargil and party leadership for the overwhelming victory. Congress leaders and workers including frontal organizations celebrated victory at the Srinagar party office, and distributed sweets and exchanged greetings.

On this occasion, party workers commended Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra. They said the Yatra has sent a clear and louder message that hate and divisive politics cannot overcome the nation, as India believes in diversity and equality.

They added that the Kargil verdict should work as an eye-opener for the BJP, which has abandoned the people of J&K of democratic rights for the lust of enjoying power.