The ruling National Conference emerged as the single largest party in the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil. The results of the 25 out of a total of 26 seats have been declared till the filing of this report and the ruling National Conference has won 13 seats.

This was the first election conducted in the Kargil district of Ladakh as a Union Territory (UT) after Article 370 was scrapped in August 2019 and the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into two Union Territories.

As reported earlier, the elections for the constitution of the fifth LAHDC-Kargil became prestigious for two constituents of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) namely the National Conference and Congress because top leadership of both the parties campaigned for their candidates.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended his stay in Ladakh to campaign for party candidates in August while vice-president of the National Conference and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extensively campaigned for his party nominees in the last two days of campaigning.

NC is doubleminded to accommodate Congress

Notwithstanding claims of the opposition parties, the ruling National Conference is in doubleminded after getting a majority on its own in the prestigious Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil elections after getting 13 seats of the 23 seats for which results have been declared so far.

Out of the total 26 seats, results of 23 seats have been announced so far, the ruling National Conference has crossed the halfway mark by getting 13 seats. The Congress has won eight seats followed by two each by BJP and Independents.

.@jknc ends the day as the single largest party in the LAHDC Kargil polls with 12 councillors. Together with the Congress with whom we shared seats, we will have 21 or 22 councillors (1 seat is still being counted) out of 26. This is a resounding verdict against the BJP & its… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 8, 2023

As per official communication counting for the Shargole seat has yet not started. Highly placed sources that the Kargil unit of the National Conference was not interested in accommodating Congress in the Council because the party is in a comfortable position to constitute its council without taking the support of any other party.

Independent candidates Ghulam Mohammad and Syed Ali who won elections from Barsoo and Gund Mangalpur constituencies have defeated Congress candidates so they are ready to support the National Conference in the formation of the Council.

As reported earlier, candidates of the National Conference and Congress entered into"friendly" contests on as many as 13 seats of the LAHDC Kargil.

In most of Kargil, the real fight for the LAHDC Kargil elections was always between Congress and the National Conference. The presence of other political parties was confined only to a few pockets so most of the local NC leaders are against accommodating Congress after getting a majority on its own.

Seats won by NC

Bhimat

Padum

Kargil Town

Yourbaltak

Thasgam Thunia

Simbloo

Poyen

Thang

Thangdumbur

Lankarchey

Trespone

Saliskut

Chuliskambo

Seats won by Congress

Taisuru

Paskum

Rambirpora

Chaskore

Chiktan

Parkachik

Shakar

Karsa

Seats won BJP

Shakchay

Cha

Seats won by Independent

Gund Mangalpur

Barsoo