The high-profile campaign for the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil elections ended on Monday evening as political parties made all efforts to woo the voters for the prestigious poll.

The elections for the constitution of the fifth LAHDC-Kargil became prestigious for two constituents of the Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) namely the National Conference and Congress because top leadership of both the parties campaigned for their candidates.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi extended his stay in Ladakh to campaign for party candidates in August while vice-president of the National Conference and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extensively campaigned for his party nominees in the last two days of campaigning.

Instead of deputing senior leaders to Kargil, the BJP relied only on local leaders.

Barring Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi campaigning for LAHDC Kargil elections, no other senior BJP leaders so far have visited the district.

The party deputed general secretary (organization) J&K and Ladakh Ashok Koul along with two former legislators namely Sat Sharma and Vikram Randhawa to assist the local leaders of Kargil.

Out of a total of 30 segments of LAHDC Kargil, 26 constituencies will go to polls on October 4. Four councilors would be nominated after the elections

According to an order issued by the Election Authority Shrikant Balasaheb Suse, who is also the District Magistrate Kargil, there would be a total prohibition on holding public meetings and processions during 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

"In case of 5th General Elections to LAHDC Kargil, therefore, the cutoff time for poll campaigning shall be 4 pm on October 2," the Election Authority said while barring convening, holding, attending, joining or address any public meeting or procession in connection with ongoing elections.

He further said, "Display to the public any election matters using Cinematography, TV or similar apparatus is also prohibited. No person shall conduct any exit poll or publicize it using print and electronic media till the conclusion of the poll. The cultural and entertainment events to attract the members of the public are also banned".

Rahul, and Omar campaign for their party candidates

Congress stalwart Rahul Gandhi campaigned exclusively for Congress candidates in August.

While addressing a rally at Kargil Rahul Gandhi supported different groups of Leh and Kargil agitating for granting statehood to Ladakh. Rahul Gandhi extended Congress's unconditional support to the demands of the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance.

National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, also campaigned for his party candidates for the the Kargil council elections.

Omar said that these elections would be a referendum on Article 370.

"Don't see these elections as a mere electoral exercise. It will be the Kargil voters' verdict on the Centre's actions on August 5, 2019. It will send a message outside J&K that whatever happened on August 5, 2019, was wrong because Kargil people were, are, and will not be the supporter of this decision," Omar said while speaking at a series of public meetings.

Congress contesting 22 seats

Out of the total 85 contesting candidates for the Kargil Council poll, a maximum of 22 belong to Congress, while the National Conference and the BJP have fielded 17 candidates each. At least 25 Independents are also trying their luck while four candidates belong to the Aam Adami Party (AAP).