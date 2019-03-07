The Modi-led BJP government has released the design for the new 20 rupee coin on Thursday, March 7, which will be a 12 sided polygon, also known as a dodecagon. The new coin will be 27mm in diameter, unlike the 10 rupee coin which was launched exactly 10 years back in 2009.

The new coin was announced by the Finance Ministry on Thursday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. The new coin will be released along with a new series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 coins, which will aid the visually impaired.

What is the coin made of?

The Rs 20 coin will not have any serrations on its edge and is said to be smooth, unlike the Rs 10 coin. The Rs 20 one will be two-toned. The outer ring which will be called Nickel Silver will contain 65 per cent copper, 15 per cent zinc and 20 per nickel and the inner ring which is 'Nickel Brass' will consist of 75 per cent copper, 20 per cent zinc and five percent nickel.

This design is the opposite of the Rs 10 coin, while it is two-toned, has the outer ring made of 'Nickel Brass' and the inner one of 'Nickel Silver'.

Unlike currency notes, coins have a longer life and hence, coins that are released over a long period continue to stay in circulation simultaneously, the RBI said.

Design of the coin

The obverse side of the coin will display the Lion Capital of the Ashoka Pillar with "Satyamev Jayate" inscribed below. On the left, the word "Bharat" will be inscribed in Hindi and "India" will be inscribed in English on the right, reports Times of India.

The Reverse side will bear the number 20 with the Rupee symbol above it. Crops and grains which show the agricultural importance of India will be on the left side of 20 and word 20 Rupees will be written in Hindi and English along the right periphery of the coin. Finally, the year of minting will be displayed in international numerals along the left periphery of the coin.