Tollywood actor Jr NTR, who is one of the lead actors in Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR, tested positive for Covid-19. In a warm note indicating that his health condition has been stable, the actor urged his fans to stay safe.

"I've tested positive for Covid19. Plz don't worry, I'm doing absolutely fine. My family & I have isolated ourselves & we're following all protocols under the supervision of doctors. I request those who've come into contact with me over the last few days to pl get tested. Stay safe", Jr NTR's note read.

He also said that he, along with his family, is religiously following the protocol. It has been announced that Jr NTR and his family are currently isolated. The sources close to him revealed that the actor is under continuous medical supervision and is doing well as of now.

The RRR actor also requested his fans not to worry as he has been doing well. He even urged them all to follow the safety measures and be extra careful. Soon after his statement, many Tollywood celebrities took to their social media sites and wished Jr NTR a speedy recovery. Andhra Pradesh's former Chief Minister N. Chandra Babu Naidu wrote, "I wish Ntr speedy and full recovery. Take care and get well soon!!".

Telugu's Superstar Mahesh Babu replied to Jr NTR's post by writing, "Get well soon brother! Strength and prayers."

Jr NTR is currently busy with his upcoming sensational movie RRR along with Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Olivia Morris and Alia Bhatt recently under the direction of Bahubali fame SS Rajamouli. Also, Jr NTR is to host Telugu's upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati -- Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu.

A couple of days ago, Jr NTR was seen in a video along with his RRR crew, urging everyone to wear a mask and get vaccinated. The video featured RRR actors Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Director Rajamouli educating the people to stay safe, wear masks and follow the protocol.

More details regarding NTR's health are expected to be out soon. Tollywood celebrities like Pawan Kalyan, Nivetha Thomas, Allu Arjun, and many others had tested positive in the past month.

NTR's tweet regarding his health:

