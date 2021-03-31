It was earlier reported that Telugu's famous young hero Jr NTR is all set to appear on the small screen again. NTR is to host the Telugu version of Kaun Banega Crorepati which is re-titled as Evaru Meelo Kotteswarulu for this season.

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is the fifth edition of the popular quiz show and is re-modeled a bit, with the game format changed as per the season's demand. Also, Telugu's Television giant Gemini has grabbed the chance to air the show, whereas most of the reality shows get aired on Star Maa. Even the previous season was aired on Star Maa.

No noise around the quiz show despite roping in the star hero:

Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu was announced to be coming soon on the Television a couple of weeks ago. Even after NTR gets roped in to host the show, it seems like the quiz show fails to grab the attention of the Telugu audience.

NTR's hosting for the reality show Bigg Boss Telugu- Season-1 gained so much noise around. NTR was lauded for his wit, presence of mind and dialogue delivery in that season. Telugu audience enjoyed NTR's hosting and lauded him for his prowess.

Unlike Bigg Boss, Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu seems to have gotten a dull start, and is expected to create more presence to become a good hit, experts believe.

How to participate on Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu?

The makers of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu have released the details of how to participate in the quiz show. Here are the details of the same:

1. The makers would announce a list of questions during the telecast of the shows and serials each day. These questions would be displayed on the social media handles of Gemini TV as well.

2. The aspirants who are willing to take part in the show can win a chance to participate by answering the questions correctly.

3. If the participant thinks he/she knows the answer to the questions by the makers, would follow the below procedure.

4. Type EMKOPTION(A/B/C/D)AgeGenderState(AP/TS/O) on the mobile phone.

5. Send the above format to 509093.

The participants who answer the questions correctly are to be selected based on a shuffle procedure.

Well, it is not yet known when Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu would get aired on Gemini Television.

On the other hand, NTR has wrapped up the shoot for his upcoming mammoth project RRR which is directed by SS Rajamouli. Also, his upcoming movie under Trivikram Srinivas is currently pipelined and would happen soon.