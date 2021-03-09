Jr NTR who is one of the top heroes in Telugu is currently busy with his upcoming patriotic drama RRR under SS Rajamouli's direction. It is a known fact that NTR is playing Komaram Bheem in this fictional movie. Now that there are talks that he is to enter into hosting a Television game show, speculations are rife.

It is to be noted that NTR was the one to host the very first season of Telugu Bigg Boss. He got huge praises from all the quarters of Telugu Television viewers for his spotless hosting and witty talks on the show.

Telugu's version of Kaun Banega Crorepati - Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu was hosted by Nagarjuna and Chiranjeevi in the past. Though the show got discontinued over the years, it seems like the makers of the prestigious reality show are planning to launch the game show over again.

With slight changes in the ploy of the game, the title is also to be changed from Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu to Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu and it is to be aired on Telugu's top television channel Gemini TV, unlike the previous seasons that were aired on Maa TV (now Star Maa).

"The Biggest and Most Entertaining show, #EvaruMeeloKoteeswarulu is coming soon to your favorite Gemini TV. "Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu " can make your dreams come true. Watch this space for more details. Coming soon", the official handle of Gemini TV tweeted earlier.

A recent promo from Gemini TV says the show would be aired soon. The promo doesn't make any particular announcement regarding the host though. Sources suggest that Jr NTR is the one who is going to host this game show, as he is quite a knowledgeable person. Jr NTR would apparently wrap up his movies soon and start hosting this reality show.

Also, the Television channel Star Maa has been the number one Television channel for reality shows over the years. Telugu's biggest reality show Bigg Boss is aired by Star Maa, grabbing the highest TRP ratings. It seems like Evaru Meelo Koteeswarudu which is to be aired on Gemini TV is to give a tough fight with the giant Star Maa.

