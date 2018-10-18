Nearly after 10 months of concept unveiling, Royal Enfield has finally launched its new flagship bikes, the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in September 2018 in the USA. The Chennai based automaker will soon start introducing the flagship Twins to other markets that also include its home country.

Multiple reports claim Royal Enfield will launch the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 between November 13 and 15. Royal Enfield has scheduled the 2018 edition of the Rider Mania, the biggest gathering of Royal Enfield bike riders and fans annually, on 16 to 18 November. Hence, public display of the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 after the launch is expected at the Rider Mania event.

Ahead of the launch, Royal Enfield is expected to start accepting bookings for new bikes from November 1. Though the company has not hinted about the possible pricing, reports claim both the bike will be priced below Rs 3 lakh mark.

Both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 are powered by a 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor tuned to belt out 47hp of power at 7,100rpm and 52Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to the 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch. The new Royal Enfield twins are said to have a mileage of 25.5kmpl as per World Motorcycle Test Cycle (WMTC) and a top speed of 160kmph.

Both the new bikes also share the cycle parts. Based on steel tubular frame, the bikes are equipped with telescopic fork at the front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Twins are equipped with Bybre's twin piston calliper disc brakes on both the wheels (320mm up-front and 240mm disc at rear), in addition to dual channel ABS.

In terms of design, the Interceptor 650 features a classic British design. The round headlamp, rear set foot pegs, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single and long seat, 18-inch spoke wheels, as well as twin upswept exhausts, have been designed to recall the old-world charm.

The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, is a full-blown the cafe racer. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the Continental GT 650 a true cafe racer traits. A single seat, the sculpted tank and clip-on handlebars complete the look.