Royal Enfield, the Chennai-based cult bike maker under Eicher Motors' umbrella, has taken a significant big step in the higher capacity motorcycling with the launch of new flagship bikes -Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. While the former is a retro roadster, the later is a café racer model which replaces the Continental GT 535 that was on sale till recently.

Royal Enfield offers the Continental GT 650 range priced from Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom) and the café racer is offered in three grades and five colour options.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 Variant Color Price(ex-showroom) Standard Black Magic Rs 2.65 lakh Ventura Blue Classic Dr. Mayhem (Grey & Black) Rs 2.72 lakh Ice Queen White Custom Mister Clean (Chrome) Rs 2.85 lakh

In states like Kerala and Karnataka where levies and taxes are higher, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 ex-showroom price has been kept at Rs 2,48,878 and Rs 2,49,164, respectively.

The Continental GT 650 essentially carries forward the design language of the now-discontinued Continental GT 535. The motorcycle gets upswept exhaust, rear-set footrests giving a true cafe racer trait. A single seat, the sculpted tank and clip-on handlebars complete the look.

Similar to the Interceptor 650, the Continental GT 650 is powered by the 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor which is tuned to belt out 47hp of power at 7,100rpm and 52Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to the 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch.

Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 comes with the conventional 41 mm telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers for the rear suspension. Braking is handled by a 320mm disc at the front and a 240mm disc at the rear. The café racer also gets dual-channel ABS as standard.

The Continental GT 650 has a fuel tank capacity of 12.5 litres, while the Interceptor 650's fuel tank will be slightly larger at 13.7 litres. The Interceptor 650 tips the scale at 202kg while the Continental GT 650 is slightly lighter, at 198kg.