After the launch of the Interceptor 650 and the Continental GT 650 in the US and Europe, Royal Enfield will launch its new flagship bikes in the home country on November 14 (Wednesday). Both the flagship models are the company's significant big step into the higher capacity motorcycling while reports claim pricing will be competitive.

A report in Zigwheels claims that Royal Enfield could aggressively price the Interceptor 650 at Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Reports so far were suggesting a price hovering around Rs 3 lakh. If the report is anything to go by, the Interceptor 650 will be just Rs 50,000 over the Classic 500 Stealth Black.

The report also says Continental GT 650 will be priced around Rs 2.7 lakh (ex-showroom).

Royal Enfield is tight-lipped about the prices of both the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650. Meanwhile, some of the dealers have already started accepting bookings for a token amount of Rs 5,000. Dealers are also promising deliveries of the bike in mid-December.

Among the two models, the Interceptor 650 is a roadster model featuring a classic British design. The round headlamp, rear set foot pegs, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, wide handlebar, sculpted single and long seat, 18-inch spoke wheels, as well as twin upswept exhausts, have been designed to recall the old-world charm.

The Continental GT 650, on the other hand, is a cafe racer. The upswept exhaust and rear-set footrests give the Continental GT 650 a true cafe racer traits. A single seat, the sculpted tank and clip-on handlebars complete the look.

The motorcycles share the powertrain and cycle parts. Royal Enfield has developed a new 648cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected parallel-twin motor which is tuned to belt out 47hp of power at 7,100rpm and 52Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The engine comes mated to the 6-speed gearbox with a slip-assist clutch.

Based on a steel tubular frame, the bikes are equipped with a telescopic fork at the front and gas-charged twin shock absorbers at the rear. The Twins are equipped with Bybre's twin piston calliper disc brakes on both the wheels (320mm up-front and 240mm disc at rear), in addition to dual channel ABS.

