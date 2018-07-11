There were rumours suggesting that Meghan Markle could be pregnant. There were also speculations that Kate Middleton could be preparing to welcome baby number 4. While that hasn't been confirmed by the British royal family, there is most definitely a new royal baby on its way.

Grace Kelly's granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi is pregnant and expecting her first baby with fiancé Dimitri Rassam. The Princess Caroline of Monaco's eldest daughter put weeks of speculations to rest by revealing her baby bump at the Monte Carlo International Horse Jumping event recently.

A source close to the family told People that the 31-year-old is "due late this summer." The baby could come "early September," the insider revealed. The pregnancy news comes a few months after Casiraghi announced she was engaged to Rassam. Casiraghi wore a diamond ring on her left hand to confirm the engagement news.

The couple got engaged in March when they were on a ski holiday in Zurs, Austria, with Princess Caroline. The wedding details are still under the wraps. There were speculations that the couple was bound to get married this month however a new set of reports suggest that it would Their wedding plans remain secretive. Initially, it was speculated that they might marry as early as this month.

However, now there are speculations that the couple will tie the knot later this year.

Like Meghan and Harry, Casiraghi and Rassam are a royalty meets Hollywood couple. Rassam is a 36-year-old film producer, who has been associated with Netflix's The Little Prince. She was introduced to the royal family member by friends over dinner.

The duo has graduated from the Sorbonne University in Paris, and both of them have children from previous relationships. Casiraghi is a mother to 4-year-old son, Raphael, with comedian Gad Elmaleh whereas Rassam is a father to a girl from his marriage to model Masha Novoselova.