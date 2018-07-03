While tabloids are busy speculating that Meghan Markle could already be pregnant, the Duchess of Sussex showed off her maternal side when she was in Ascot accompanying Prince Harry and Prince William at the Audi Polo Cup.

The Duchess of Sussex was seen supporting the two princes on the sidelines while they played the matches. While much has been spoken about her style over the weekend, a new set of photos show Meghan's motherly instincts come forward.

In the photos, Meghan was seen squatting to meet a little girl's level and hold her hands while talking to her. A few reports reveal that the little girl is Isabella Dyer, Harry's close friend Mark Dyer's daughter.

Like William, Meghan too bent down to Isabella's comfort level and chatted with her. Body language experts reveal that the squat and talk posture helps create a stronger connection with the child.

Although this is one of the few occasions where Meghan was seen bonding with a little one, the Duchess is not a stranger to the children in her life. She is the godmother of her friend Benita Litt's two young daughters. They were part of the bridal party at the royal wedding.

Meanwhile, it seems like it will be a while before Meghan and Harry start a family of their own. Although rumours spread like wildfire that Meghan is already pregnant, the Kensington Palace hasn't confirmed the speculations.

Royal experts feel that it wouldn't be until early next year that the couple would conceive. Royal expert James Brookes told Express UK recently that the couple would want to wait until they are done with their trip to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Considering the Zika virus has plagued Tonga and Fiji, health officials have advised visitors to wait "at least six months" before they conceive.

"In terms of the Fiji and Tonga situation, that will be a 'wait-and-see' scenario. The Palace will be closely monitoring the situation and, should any outbreaks or epidemics develop, then it could be a case of cutting the visit short. While reasonable protections can be taken though, I can't see the couple cancelling that part of the tour," he told the UK publication.

"By that time, they'll have been married for almost a year, will have settled into their Royal roles as a pair, and can begin to start thinking about a family," he further explained.