Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi fared well at the box-office on its opening day. The film did an unexpectedly high business on the first day of release.

Despite the critics majorly panning it down, the footfall remained quite high. However, in the second day of the movie, despite it being a weekend, the numbers fell down. The business didn't remain as steady as on Day 1.

Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi made a massive collection of close to Rs 3 crore on day 1 at the box-office. The film had reportedly made an advance booking business of close to 75 - 80% of the seating capacity in major cities.

The footfall on Day 1 remained close to 2.30 to 2.40 lakh. Cities like Delhi, Lucknow, Allahabad, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Mumbai remained major contributors to the collection. However, word-of-mouth seems to have gotten in the way of the film's collection.

On day 2, the horror-comedy failed to have the same impact. The film saw a drop of 25-30% on day 2 as per TOI. The film has managed to collect almost Rs 2 crores on day 2. The total collection of Roohi has remained somewhere around 4.74 crores till day 2. The pandemic and Mahashivratri could have also played an important role in the film making comparatively less business.

Talking about Roohi and the film releasing in theatres, Janhvi had said she hoped people would come to watch it in theatres. "Of course, I understand the circumstances and I am hoping that people go to the theatres to watch our film because it is really meant to be a big-screen experience. It is meant for a community viewing experience.

I really do believe that it's a fun film and we have all worked very hard and done what we can. I really am hopeful, but, at the same time, I am trying to stay realistic about it. I know I have done my job to the best of my ability. I am looking forward to seeing what the audience thinks about it and I am hoping for the best."