'Roohi', the upcoming Bollywood horror-comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao, is now less than a day away from release and has reportedly recorded a decent advance booking at the box office. With approximately 16,500 tickets being already sold at the national chains of INOX, PVR and Cinepolis, 'Roohi' has sold almost 75% to 80% of the tickets for the opening day.

Until Tuesday, the advance booking was quite unimpressive but then suddenly it picked up considerably on Wednesday, putting up a decent number. Reports suggest that the approximate net worth of the sold tickets at the national chains of PVR, INOX and Cinepolis is between Rs. 27 lakhs to 29 lakhs, keeping more than Rs. 22 lakhs for the opening day itself.

Sells 16,500 tickets at national multiplex chains

According to reports, PVR has sold around 9,200 tickets for the four-day weekend, including Shivaratri, while INOX has recorded ticket sales of about 4,500 tickets. On the other hand, Cinepolis has sold 2,700 tickets. Though many people were quite pessimistic about the film's success, these initial ticket sales are pretty encouraging and give us hope that the film may come across as a pleasant surprise and can have an opening around the Rs. 2 crore mark. However, the final result still depends on the spot booking on the day of the release i.e. March 11.

ALSO READ: Here's Why Janhvi Kapoor Doesn't Want A Big Fat Indian Wedding

Despite the initial sales, 'Roohi' has to keep the momentum going at the box office this weekend. Just in case, the reports or word of mouth are not great, then the film might crash. Now, in post-pandemic times the viewers are not used to going to cinemas and also, with the second wave supposedly at the doorstep, the moviegoers would go to cinemas to watch the film only if it's worth watching.

Releasing in 2,800 plus screens

Meanwhile, when compared to a few films that had released in the pre-pandemic times such as 'Panga', 'Pagalpanti' and 'Malang', 'Roohi' has recorded a better ticket sale. Directed by Hardik Mehta, the film is all set to release in approximately 1500 properties with 2800 plus screens across the nation.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, 'Roohi' is a follow-up of 'Stree', which was one of the biggest grossers of 2018 and also starred Rajkummar Rao, along with Shraddha Kapoor. If reports are to be believed, after 'Roohi', there will be another part that will star Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead.