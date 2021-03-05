When it comes to marriage, we have often heard brides saying that they've been "dreaming of this day all my life" and now it seems Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor is also walking along those similar lines as she has already planned every detail of her dream wedding.

In a recent interview with Brides Today magazine, the 'Dhadak' actress has revealed fun details about the marriage venue, bridal attire, and other relevant things. However, if you are excited to see the actress getting married at a big fat Indian wedding, then you will be mistaken as Janhvi Kapoor wants her special day to be an intimate affair.

Ideal South Indian wedding?

According to Janhvi Kapoor, her wedding would be completely inspired by the South Indian culture. Spilling the beans about her dream wedding, Janhvi said: "I've had a very clear picture of that, right from the start! I want to be married in Tirupati. It will be an intimate affair. I know what I'll be wearing - a gold, zari Kanjeevaram saree, and I'll have lots of mogras in my hair. My husband is going to be in a lungi. And we will eat food on a banana leaf."

When asked about the reason behind her decision for a private wedding, the actress said that she doesn't like big weddings. She feels that such big events are fun to attend but being the centre of attention at such an event will give her too much anxiety.

She said: "I visit Tirupati a lot. And when taking such a big step in life, I'd want to get married there, with the person that I love. Also, in the past, I attended the wedding of a family member there and really enjoyed it."

Actress busy promoting 'Roohi'

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor is busy promoting her upcoming film titled 'Roohi', where will be seen starring opposite Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The film will see her portraying the titular character.

In 2018, the actress had made her debut with the film called 'Dhadak' and was last seen in 'Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl'that was released in 2020. As per reports, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen in the upcoming sequel of 'Dostana' titled 'Dostana 2' and another film titled 'Good Luck Jerry'.