All is well that ends, or in this case, starts well. Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma starrer Roohi has finally released. The horror comedy marks the first film to release in a long time, ever since the pandemic.

Trade analysts and film industry people were waiting with bated breath to see whether the audience would prefer watching films in theatres again. And turns out, they would! Janhvi Kapoor's Roohi has made a massive collection of close to Rs 3 crore on day 1 at the box-office.

The PR machinery of the film were working overtime to churn out ways to attract and bring audiences to the theatre and they totally succeeded in doing that. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor sold tickets sitting at various ticket booths in and around Delhi. And that seemed to have worked in favour of the film. The film had reportedly made an advance booking business of close to 75 - 80% of the seating capacity in major cities.

While the film's box-office collection was somewhere around 2.50 crores in the evening. By late night, Roohi had touched the Rs 3 crore mark. As per reports, close to 2.30 to 2.40 lakh people went in to watch the film. Despite not so favourable reviews, the footfall remained unhinged. Delhi, Lucknow, Allahbad, Kanpur, Chandigarh, Bangalore, Mumbai were some of the key cities to have acquired the major share of the business.

Janhvi Kapoor's appeal

Social media was divided over whether films should be released in theatres once again. Janhvi Kapoor had requested the audience and her fans to watch the film in theatre. "Please go watch the film, carry a mask and sanitizer but please go to the theatres and watch my film. My life depends on it. The theatre culture depends on it," she had said.