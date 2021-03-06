Love them or hate them, you just can't ignore them. Whether you watch them hiding under the sheets or with your eyes wide open, there is something about horror movies that draws one towards itself. And 2021 is going to give us a good dose of horror. From Kartik Aaryan to Katrina Kaif, we have many commercial celebs venturing into the horror genre this year. And the line up couldn't have been more interesting. Let's take a look at five horror films we just can't wait to watch.

Roohi: Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi starrer Stree had gained a cult status of its own. The film became a rage and even swept several awards. So it didn't come as a surprise when the makers decided to cash in on the franchise. Roohi has Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role playing a ghost instead of Shraddha Kapoor this time. The songs and teasers have already created a storm on social media. We can't wait to watch this one on March 11.

Bhoot Police: Directed by Pawan Kripalani - Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy. The film couldn't have been bigger than this with the incredible lineup of celebs. The film stars Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam and Arjun Kapoor. The film is also expected to release in the later half of the year.

Bhool Bhulaiya 2: Filmmaker Priyadarshan gave horror a new dimension in Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The film might have been a decade old but still remains one of the most talked-about horror films. So it was natural for the filmmaker to move ahead with the second installment. Bhool Bhulaiyaa too has heartthrob Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. The film is expected to release in December this year.

Phone Booth: Now if the horror plot doesn't appeal to you, the starry lineup most definitely would. Starring the blue-eyed boy of Bollywood, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Katrina Kaif, the film is expected to be a major entertainer. What's more? We also have Ishaan Khatter in the project. And to add cherry to the cake, the film is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. So are you prepared for this sleek and chic visual feast this year?

Rosie: The film marks the debut of TV actress Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. Starring Vivek Oberoi, the film revolves around real-life inspired stories. So watch out for this one fellas.