Arjun Kapoor has come under attack from a section of netizens again. This time, after an announcement of his new project. The anger in the public over nepotism issue is refusing to die and he is targeted for the same reason for bagging spooky adventure comedy Bhoot Police which also has Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.

"I am really thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film," Pawan Kripalani of Phobia and Ragini MMS fame announced his new film.

The movie is being funded by Ramesh Taurani and Akshai Puri and the shooting will commence later this year.

However, the announcement did not go well with one section of netizens who have been harshly targeting the kids of celebrities and people with roots in film industry ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

People vented out their frustration by claiming that despite so much of campaign against the kids of the stars, Arjun Kapoor has bagged a new project. They feel that situation will not change in the Hindi film industry.

Many continued to attack Arjun Kapoor by sharing hilarious memes.