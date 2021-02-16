Off late we have witnessed a lot of Bollywood films opting for a name change Laxmmi Bomb was changed to Laxmii. Bhumi Pednekar's Durgavati, which was presented by Akshay Kumar, was changed to Durgamati: The Myth. And now Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma's upcoming film Roohi-Afza also went through a name change.

Roohi Afza-Roohi Afzana and now Roohi

The title of the film was changed thrice. Firstly it was Rooh Afza, then Roohi Afzana, and now it is Roohi.

The film Roohi is the second installment of the horror-comedy franchise of Stree

Roohi is a follow-up to Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's 2018 film Stree,

Janhvi Kapor's trailer, Varun Sharma and Rajkummar Rao starrer Roohi trailer dropped a few hours ago. The trailer is an amalgamation of horror and comedy and will surely give you goosebumps.

While the three-minute-long clip has all the elements of an engaging storyline, funny dialogues, drama, and scares to keep you looking over your shoulder, it was the 'palat' scene that got everyone laughing out loud. Fans took to social media to share the clip and laugh away at the hilarious twist to Shah Rukh Khan's iconic lines in the movie 'DDLJ'.

Fans can't stop gushing over 'palat' scene.

In a nutshell, the film revolves around a singing ghost who puts grooms to sleep so it can possess their brides.

Tweeple hail, Janhvi Kapoor's acting prowess

Actors share the trailer on social media

Ahead of the trailer, Rajkummar had shared two first look posters of the film with the caption, "Ye to bas much dikhai hai (this is just the first look)."

Janhvi also shared the news on Instagram aided by a video. She captioned it as, "Iss Bhootiya Shaadi mein aapka swagat hai".

About the film Roohi

Roohi, the first major Bollywood release post lockdown, was set to hit the cinemas in the first week of June last year, but the film had to be postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Roohi is set in a fictional town of North India. The film revolves around two small-town boys Bhaura and Kattanni who are stuck in a forest with Roohi. But there's an insidious spirit following them with feet turned backwards. What will happen next? Watch the trailer to know more!

Directed by Hardik Mehta, "Roohi" will hit the theatres on March 11, 2021.

It is being produced by Dinesh Vijan, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, and presented by Jio Studios.

The film is one of the first Bollywood projects to arrive in theatres after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting allowed cinema halls across the country to operate in total capacity from February 1 with adherence to COVID-19 safety protocols.

'Roohi' rekindles the audience's long-standing romance with the silver screen. It is a film tailor-made to be viewed at your nearest theatre," Vijan said in a statement.

Jyoti Deshpande, President - Media & Entertainment, Reliance Industries Limited, said the team held back the film's released experience "Roohi" on the big screen.

It was scheduled to be released last year but was postponed due to the coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown.

"We owed it to our partners across the value chain, be it Maddock or the cinema exhibitors, to hold on to our fabulous film for this day and give it the grand release that it deserves and promise a complete entertainment experience to our audiences who have waited over a year for this.

"With 'Roohi', the magic of cinema is back... come celebrate with us. We promise to make you smile under your masks," Deshpande said.

According to the makers, "Roohi" will release on over 1,500 screens across the country.

On the work front

Janhvi will next be seen in films such as "Takht", "Good Luck Jerry", and "Dostana 2". Meanwhile, Rajkummar Rao is prepping for his upcoming film "Badhaai Ho 2" with Bhumi Pednekar.