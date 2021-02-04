Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan is one of the most anticipated films of 2021. After a few days of shoot, the film had been put on hold in March 2020 due to the pandemic. The shooting couldn't be commenced in the second phase from October, 2020 and was again pushed to January, 2021. And now that we are in the second month of the year, the Anees Bazmee's film's shoot is still on hold.

As per reports, makers had decided on new dates from January end for the shooting to begin. But, Tabu doesn't have free dates to allot to the project. Since Tabu is playing an important part in the film and has already shot for sequences, it is impossible to think of replacing her. Tabu being a thorough professional is keen on juggling multiple shoots but her jam-packed dates are not giving her a breather.

On the other hand, the makers wish to retain her and not move the project ahead without her at this stage. And thus, the shooting of the film has now been pushed to July, 2021. The film also has Kiara Advani playing the female lead. Even though this film too is a horror-comedy, it is not a sequel to Bhool Bhulaiya which starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles.

Kartik Aaryan had earlier said that Bhool Bhulaiya 2 is the most commercial film he has done till date. Talking about whether Akshay Kumar would play a cameo in the film, Anees had said, "Akshay is a very big and very busy star. To justify his presence in a cameo is not possible. I don't think we will be able to accommodate him. But I am sure he wishes us all the best." Kiara had also expressed her happiness to join the franchise.