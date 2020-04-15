Tabu is one of the most versatile actresses of Bollywood, who has ruled the box office with her elegance and strong performances. The ageless beauty inside out, Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, aka Tabu, has established herself as one of the strongest actresses in the industry. She started as a child actor and climbed the ladder of success in no time.

Though Tabu has been linked up with many stars such as Sanjay Kapoor (Prem) and Sajid Nadiadwala, her affair with South's star, Akkineni Nagarjuna created a lot of buzz, she never got married to anyone. Tabu and Nagarjuna were head over heels for each other but their story has a bitter ending as Nagarjuna was not ready to leave his wife. After the end of a 10-year long relationship, Tabu never got openly involved with anyone.

Tabu & Ajay Devgn

Tabu is not a party person and is rarely spotted at any Bollywood get together. But, she shares a close bond with Farah Khan, Dimple Kapadia, and especially Ajay Devgn. Tabu and Ajay were leading Jodi in the early 90s and have enthralled the audience with their sizzling chemistry. They were mostly linked with each other but both the actors have denied the claims and stated that they are 'just friends'. But once, in an interview, Tabu revealed that Ajay is the reason that she's single.

Ajay and Tabu grew up in the same neighborhood and the actress has gone on record to say that Ajay is responsible for her being unmarried and single. Tabu said, "Yes, Ajay and I have known each other for 25 years. He was my cousin Sameer Arya's neighbor and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship."

When Ajay spied on Tabu

"When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did," she said.

Tabu and Ajay have graced the screens with movies like Drishyam, Golmaal Again, Zameen (2003), Golmaal (2006), Sunday (2008), Golmaal Returns (2008), All the Best: Fun Begins (2009), Golmaal 3 (2010), Singham (2011), Bol Bachchan (2012) and Singham Returns (2014) and were last seen in De De Pyaar De along with Rakul Preet Singh.