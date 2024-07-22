Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl might not publicly acknowledge it but their relationship remains one of worst kept secrets of Bollywood. The two have been together for the last seven years and continue going strong. Both Sush and Rohman share mushy pics, drop adorable PDAs with one another on social media; leaving very little to the imagination of their fans and followers.

Rohman on being spotted with Sushmita

However, a few years back, the couple did go through a breakup which didn't last too long. Now, at a recently held event where Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl both arrived together, he was asked about being with the former Miss Universe. "Vo to 6 saal se hain na sir.. I mean, naya kya hai usmein? (That has been there for the last six years now what is new in that?)," he said.

The 'gap' that came in between them

On further being probed about the 'gap' that came in between when he wasn't seen with the Aarya actress, Rohman said, "We have always been friends and that will always continue. We share something special and that is quite evident."

"For me, closure is a big thing. When you are a public figure, the person involved with you is also in the public eye. Even if the person is there, because you have put them there. So, it is not fair for his life or your life to be stuck with everyone feeling something or thinking it's a relationship," Sushmita had said after announcing breakup on social media.

After her break-up with Shawl, Sushmita had found solace in the arms of Lalit Modi for a brief while. However, while Lalit announced it to the world with pictures, Sush maintained a dignified silence on the matter. And from then on, it didn't take her long to get back to beau Rohman. However, it was after the heart attack Sushmita suffered that the duo seemed to have come even closer.