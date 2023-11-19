Sushmita Sen is basking in the success of Aarya 3. After recovering from a heart attack, Sush is fit as a fiddle. The diva has now spoken about the phase where she was called a "gold digger" and there were massive rumours of her getting married to Lalit Modi. Sushmita has said in a latest interview that if she had to marry someone, she would have married.

Sushmita on the "gold digger" comment

Sushmita Sen also reacted to the "gold digger" comment and said that she has always been a diamond girl and doesn't like gold. "I just put out one post on Instagram because sometimes I think when people keep quiet, their silence is mistaken for weakness or fear. I just needed to put out one post to let them know I am laughing. After that, I was done with it," The Taali actress told Mid-day.

On marriage with Lalit Modi

Sushmita added that she was amused by the memes and enjoyed it. But added that one shouldn't monetise her if they are calling her a "golddigger". "And check your facts. Mujhe gold nahi diamond pasand hain (I like diamonds, not gold). Anyway, that was another experience, another phase, and things happened. And if I was going to marry someone, I'd be married to them. I don't try. I either do or I don't," Sushmita added.

It was back in 2022 that Lalit Modi had made an informal announcement hinting at a relationship and marriage with Sushmita Sen. He had also shared several pictures with her and the family and written about travelling to Maldives and Sardinia. "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure (sic)."