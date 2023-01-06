Sushmita Sen was seen with former boyfriend, Rohman Shawl at her cousin's wedding in Kolkata. Even Sushmita's brother, Rajeev Sen was seen with his estranged wife, Charu Asopa at the wedding ceremony. Many on social media have called it "reunion of exes" and many feel it's a new year and new start for the two couples.

Sushmita Sen looked nothing less than a vision at the wedding in the pictures that have taken over the social media. She was accompanied by her two daughters – Renee and Alisah, and also, former beau Rohman. Shawl looked dapper in traditional wear and was seen playing with Rajeev – Charu's daughter, Ziana.

Netizens react

On the other hand, Rajeev and Charu, who had kept social media in a tizzy with their on-and-off relationship, again surprised netizens with their camaraderie. In some videos that have taken over the internet, the two were seen shaking a leg. Many on social media have questioned Sushmita Sen about her relationship status as well.

"Where is Mr Lalit Modi?" asked one user. "Are you with Rohman or Modi?" asked another user. "So its over with Modi," asked a netizen. "Back to the bay with Rohman," commented another netizen. "You should have never broken up with him in the first place," one more social media user commented. "You two are meant to be together," was one more comment.

Sushmita and Rohman started dating in 2018 and announced their break up in 2021. The two maintained that they would remain friends.