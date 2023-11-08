Former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is basking in the success of her recent Aarya 3 which is the third season of the Aarya franchise. Fans have been loving Sushmita for her impeccable act in Arya.

Earlier this year, Sushmita suffered a heart attack on the set of Aarya 3, However, post her recovery, Sushmita was back to work.

Apart from being in the news for her professional commitments and health. Sushmita's personal life also grabbed headlines.

Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl attended a Diwali party together

Sushmita although never spoke about her relationship with Rohman Shawal. However, in 2021 the two of them called it split and Sushmita shared on her social media platforms about the break-up. She had written "We began as friends, we remain friends!! The relationship was long over...the love remains!!"

And on Tuesday, Rohman Shawl and Sushmita Sen papped attending producer Vishal Gurnani and Juhi Parekh Mehta's pre-Diwali bash.

In the various clips that have gone viral, Rohman is seen holding her hand as she climbs down the stairs.

Their cute chemistry has been painting the town red with their cute chemistry.

Netizens were perplexed seeing them together, and a section of social media users quizzed if they are back together. While few of them wondered why did Rohman hold her hand.

A user wrote, "Why is he holding her like she can't walk..."

Another mentioned, "Is she High on something??"

The third user said, "I wish u would get married to him, ma'am. U both complement each other so much..."

The fourth one said, "Fine lines aur sagging skin ..."

What did they wear?

Sushmita wore a black saree with minimal jewellery. Rohman wore a white kurta-pyjama with a green blazer.