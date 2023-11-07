Celebrities and their fan encounter always grab headlines. Fans mostly can't contain their excitement upon seeing their favourite star, and often rush to click selfies if they spot them. Of late, several instances have been captured that shows fans running and rushing towards the stars to click selfie which leads to chaos and commotion. The bodyguards of the actors often try to protect the stars, but amid the crowd and pushing and pulling either of them stumbles.

This is exactly what happened on Tuesday evening when Saif Ali Khan was papped in the city. The actor tripped and almost fell while encountering a fan who wanted to take a selfie with the actor.

Oops! Saif Ali Khan trips as he loses his balance and almost falls after clicking a selfie with a fan

In the viral clip, Saif is seen walking in the parking lot of a building, as he is busy walking, a fan comes closer to him to click a selfie. Saif obliges him by clicking a selfie,. As Saif started to move ahead and walked away, and turned to talk to a member of his entourage, another fan rushed towards him to click a selfie.

While posing for the selfie, Saif lost his balance stumbled over the fan's foot and almost fell before regaining his balance. His team, security as well and fans were taken aback by the moment. The security then pushed the smiling fan away.

After the incident, Saif sought an apology by touching his chest.

Netizens react

While Saif tripped, the media and the crows surrounding Saif told him to be careful. This act didn't go down well with online users, and they slammed the general public for being mercilessly and schooled pap account for

A user wrote, "Saif is calm. The fools are asking him to be careful."

Another mentioned, "Again saying this, it was not necessary to post this. Celebs are humans too..."

The third user wrote, "He showed that he is a calm man.."

Meanwhile, the Nawab of Pataudi was seen in a blue kurta white pyjama and black glares. He held a book in his hand while walking.

Fan and celeb encounters in the past

This isn't the first time such an encounter has happened with a celebrity. Previously, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Sunny Deol similar instances wherein fans have pushed themselves on them to get a selfie. During Gadar 2 promotions, Sunny Deol's video of him screaming at a fan for clicking a selfie surfaced online.