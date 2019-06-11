While the cricket fraternity of India is still digesting the fact that Yuvraj Singh, one of the greatest ODI cricketers the country has produced has called it a day, India vice-captain Rohit Sharma has created quite a stir by saying, in a tweet, that Yuvi deserved a 'better send off.'

At the press conference where the 37-year old announced his retirement, he revealed that after failing the yo-yo test, he was told to retire with a farewell match. However, the man of the tournament in the 2011 World Cup responded by saying then that he wants to get back into the Indian team only by clearing the yo-yo test, something which he accomplished later. In his own words, "I passed the yo-yo test and the rest is not my call."

Sharma, who is currently in England participating in the ICC 2019 World Cup with the Indian team, put out a tweet late on Monday night which said: "You don't know what you got till it's gone. Love you brotherman. You deserved a better send off."

Reaction to Rohit's tweet

Yuvraj's reply came quite quickly. He wrote: "You know how I feel inside ! Love u brothaman you go be a legend." But there is a twist to the tale. Rohit was the captain of Mumbai Indians team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) which won the title in the last season. Yuvraj was part of the playing XI for the first three matches of the tournament but was kept out for the rest of the season.

This is why some fans are responding angrily to the tweet from Mumbai captain and asking him why, if he felt so much respect for Yuvraj, did he keep him out of the team for such a long time. One person commented, "Oh please sir you should be the last one talkin' about better send off. We all have seen the way Mumbai Indians treated Yuvi in IPL. He started innings with bang and reduced later to a cheerleader to increase mi fan base."

Another Twitter user said, "You played Yuvi in just three matches (in the IPL). He scored a fifty in the first match and hit 3 consecutive sixes in the third match, yet you didn't give him any chance. Now you are making a show of friendship. He is a champion and will live like a lion for the rest of his life." One more simply remarked: "To be frank, fair share was well within your control to give a 'Better send-off.'" The fans, it seems, are divided over Rohit's reaction.