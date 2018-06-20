Rohit Sharma has finally managed to clear the yo-yo fitness test and will now join the senior national team for the limited-overs leg of India's tour of Ireland and England, according to a post shared on Instagram by the India opener.

The batting mainstay of Virat Kohli's team posted a photo of himself at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru with a caption: "Yo-Yo ✔️ See you shortly Ireland (sic)."

Rohit was in danger of missing out on England tour

Doubts were raised over Rohit's availability for the all-important tour, starting June 27 in Dublin as the 31-year-old had reportedly failed the mandatory fitness test on Sunday, June 18.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had made the yo-yo test a prerequisite for selection in the Indian team as a lot of focus is being given to fitness at the highest level.

India's Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane, who was named in the limited-overs squad, was kept on standby even as Rohit reportedly sought permission to reappear for the test on Wednesday. Players need to achieve a minimum score of 16.1, set by the BCCI, to be eligible for the selection in India and India A teams.

Meanwhile, the likes of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and the rest of the Indian team (barring the ones who were playing the one-off Test against Afghanistan) gave the yo-yo tests on June 15 at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Rohit was exempted from giving the test on the said date as he had sought prior permission for a sponsored event at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia, according to the PTI.

The Indian opener, who is expected to play a key role in the upcoming T20I and ODI series, wanted to take the test after reaching the UK. However, he was told by the BCCI that it was mandatory to appear for the test in India, according to the news report.

Rayudu, Shami fail fitness test, BCCI questioned over post-selection tests

Notably, Ambati Rayudu, who was named in the ODI squad after his prolific performance in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) season for Chennai Super Kings, missed the opportunity to play for the national team after failing the yo-yo test. Suresh Raina was slotted in as a replacement for the Hyderabad batsman.

Mohammed Shami had also failed a yo-yo test and eventually missed the Afghanistan Test but reports suggest that he will be given another opportunity before BCCI announces the squad for the five-Test series.

Young wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson was excluded from India A tour of England after he failed to achieve the minimum score in the yo-yo test.

BCCI though has been facing backlash for conducting yo-yo tests after announcing the limited-overs squad as the practice has led to embarrassing withdrawals of players at the eleventh hour.

However, BCCI's General Manager (Cricket Operations), Saba Karim has assured that the tests would be conducted before the selection committee meetings in future.

