Captain Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and others took the yo-yo tests even as India-Afghanistan historic Test continued at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru today (June 15).

With Day 2 action underway at the main ground, other India cricketers were busy taking the mandatory yo-yo tests at the "B" ground in the Chinnaswamy Stadium premises.

Kohli, who had to cancel his English county stint with Surrey due to a neck injury which he sustained during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018, looked at ease as he ran under the watchful eyes of trainer Shankar Basu and others.

The skipper ran at the "nets". Later, after interacting with his team-mates, took his shoes off, signed on a board (maybe the result sheet) and headed back indoors, into the National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Apart from Kohli, Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar, Washington Sundar, Siddarth Kaul, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ambati Rayudu and Manish Pandey were spotted taking the yo-yo tests.

Virat Kohli MS Dhoni Raina Rayudu Chahal Bumrah Bhuvi Pandey Sundar Kaul at NCA for yo yo fitness tests #cricket pic.twitter.com/UlyCSWElAH — APRAMEYA .C (@APRAMEYAC) June 15, 2018

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had announced that Kohli would have his fitness test on June 15. With the all-important England tour coming up, Kohli regaining fitness is the top priority.

"Team India Captain Mr Virat Kohli suffered a neck injury while fielding during Match 51 of the VIVO IPL between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad on 17th May 2018 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Mr Kohli, who was scheduled to play for Surrey CCC in the month of June, has been ruled out from participating (sic)," BCCI had said last month.

"This decision was taken following assessments by the BCCI medical team, subsequent scans, and a specialist visit. The Team India captain will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI medical team. He will begin training and subsequently undergo a fitness test at the NCA in Bengaluru from June 15. The BCCI medical Team is confident that Mr Kohli will regain full fitness ahead of India's upcoming tours to Ireland and England," BCCI added.

Kohli is one of the fittest Indian cricketers and should have easily passed the test. However, the results are yet to be announced and the BCCI might not reveal them soon.

Yo-yo tests are must for every Indian cricketer. Recently, young Sanju Samson was dropped from India "A" squad after he failed the test.