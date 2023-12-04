Renowned for his stellar performance in the 'K.G.F' franchise, Rocking Star Yash has been a beloved figure in Indian cinema. His dedication to delivering quality content has set him apart, and after the phenomenal success of 'K.G.F: Chapter 2,' the superstar has kept his fans eagerly awaiting his next project.

Fans of Yash have been eagerly waiting for more than a year now to know what his next movie is. While the entire world has been making guesses on his next, the actor has lined up a project that will soon go on floors. With KGF, Yash has become a pan Indian star and it is said that he would not be settling for anything less than the market he currently has. Yash's remuneration is going to be not less than Rs 100 crore for this film and this is purely based on the craze, name and fame he gained out of KGF franchise.

Breaking his silence after a year of intense work on his upcoming venture, Yash is now set to reveal the official title of the film, currently known as 'Yash 19.' In a joint announcement with KVN Productions, the actor shared the exciting news on social media, disclosing that the revelation will take place on December 8, 2023, at 9:55 AM.

Known for his groundbreaking choices and visionary approach, Yash has previously left an indelible mark on the action genre with the 'K.G.F' series. The change in his social media profile picture to 'Loading' a day before the announcement date added an extra layer of anticipation, causing a social media storm with #Yash19 trending at #1.

The buzz surrounding 'Yash 19' has reached unprecedented levels, making it one of the most eagerly awaited announcements in the film industry. As the clock ticks down to December 8th, fans and industry insiders alike are poised for the big reveal, anticipating another cinematic masterpiece from the Rocking Star.