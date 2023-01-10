The big question is when will the third instalment of the KGF begin? Will Rocky Bhai come back alive? Is Adheera dead? What would be the future of Kolar Gold Mines? Well, it looks like all these questions will have an answer soon.

Producer Vijay Kiragandur of Hombale Films has already confirmed that the third chapter of the record-breaking KGF series is on cards. In a recent interview, he further clarified that the film is likely to go on floors in 2025 after director Prashanth Neel completes Salaar with Prabhas and his NTR Jr film.

Vijay further added that they have plans to make KGF like the James Bond Series where the lead actors keep changing in each film. Well, is he hinting at replacing Yash with another actor? "It is possible in the KGF franchise that after the 5th part, another hero may play Rocky Bhai's role, just like the James Bond series, the heroes keep changing," he was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, Hombale Films has revealed that the company is planning to invest 3000 Cr in the next five years for sustainable growth in the entertainment sector. With South Indian production houses churning out back-to-back pan-Indian hits, the big question is can Bollywood survive this storm? Read here: Can South Indian Cinema Hijack Bollywood Market Share in 2023?

Their next release will be Dhoomam helmed by Prem Kumar of Lucia and U-Turn fame. The thriller will be released in 4 languages including Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu.

The film stars Fahadh Faasil, Achyut Kumar, Joy Mathew, Dev Mohan, Anu Mohan, and Nandhu in pivotal roles. This will be followed by a Kannada film directed by Santhosh Anandram (of Mr and Mrs Ramachari fame) with Yuva Rajkumar in the lead.

Prashanth Neel's Salaar with Prabhas and Prithviraj, Bagheera starring Sri Murali, Tamil film Raghuthatha with Keerthy Suresh, and an untitled film with director Sudha Kongara are some of the projects lined up.