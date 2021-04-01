After successfully establishing himself in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the Iron Man, Hollywood's A-lister will now enter the DC Comics franchise as the most feared villain Joker, in the Matt Reeves film, The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as Batman.

International Business Times received exclusive information that the Avengers: Endgame actor is presently undergoing a lot of training, mentally, physically, and emotionally to prepare himself for the role of Joker.

In recent times, late actor Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix have remarkably made a mark as Joker in The Dark Knight and Joker respectively. Both the actors were awarded the Oscar in the Best Actor category for playing the same fictional character. This was the second time in the history of Oscar when such an event took place. The last time had been, when Marlon Brando and Robert De Niro had both won the Oscar for playing the role of Vito Corleone in The Godfather franchise.

International Business Times tried to reach out to Robert Downey Junior's representatives for further comments however, the team informed that they are yet to announce the news on social media as it is a big venture and switch from Marvel Cinematic Universe to the DC Comics film franchise.

Joker will remain the dark character in Robert Pattison starrer film The Batman and his presence is expected to reveal another nature of Batman that is quite akin to the character of Joker. Till date, Robert Pattinson's biggest challenge had been to live up to the standards and expectation that was set by Christian Bale-Christopher Nolan duo in The Dark Knight trilogy, however, right now it seems that he has to concentrate more on his immediate screen competition, Robert Downey Jr, than his previous contenders for Batman.

APRIL FOOL'S DAY | DISCLAIMER

THIS ARTICLE IS A WORK OF FICTION AND INTENDED TO BE HUMOUROUS AND SATIRICAL ON THE OCCASSION OF APRIL FOOL'S DAY. READERS ARE ADVISED NOT TO CONFUSE THEM WITH REAL INCIDENTS. ANY ACTION YOU TAKE UPON THE INFORMATION YOU FIND IN THIS ARTICLE IS STRICTLY AT YOUR OWN RISK, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS TIMES WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY LOSSES AND/OR DAMAGES, THE CONTENT MUST BE PERCEIVED AS INTENDED.- FOR HUMOUR ONLY.