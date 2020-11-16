Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark is one of the most beloved characters in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. After Avengers: Endgame, fans left wondering if they can see Iron Man in future MCU movies.

Marvel Executive has now finally shed light on resurrecting Tony Stark from the dead in future MCU movies.

Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark sacrificed himself in the final moments of Avengers: Endgame when he snapped all the six Infinity Stones. In just a blink of an eye, Thanos and his army were erased from the timeline, but the gamma rays emitted from the stones were too heavy for Tony's body.

Following Tony Stark's death, there were reports that he will be back in Tom Holland's Spider-Man: Far From Home, but fans were disappointed not to see him as an AI or in Peter Parker's memory. There are also rumours that Robert Downey Jr. will have a cameo in Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow movie, but it is also not yet confirmed by the studios.

That being said, Marvel Studio's Victoria Alonso, who recently talked about not using CGI for Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2, revealed in the interview with Clarin they are not going to bring Tony Stark from the dead.

"Tony Stark is dead. And that's our story. Resurrection I do not know, I do not know how we would do it. It seems to me that the story of Tony Stark is told by us. Hence, he has left his inheritance, who he is, for example, in Spiderman because Peter Parker has been a false son, so you see a lot of what Tony Stark would have been in Peter Parker. And it seems to me that you see that constantly in how one person influences the other. But no, at the moment, we don't have any plans."

How will Tony Stark be back in MCU?

It looks like Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man won't have any space-time in future MCU movies. That being said, Jeff Goldblum earlier talked about his work as the Grandmaster on the forthcoming animated series What If...?, where he seemed to have confirmed that Robert Downey Jr. would give his voice for his Iron Man character. But it was later revealed that Jeff Goldblum misspoke, and this is not going to happen.

So, to see Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, is a long shot, but this could only happen in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, where Doctor Strange will travel to the multiverse to defeat his enemy. If Marvel ever wishes to bring Tony Stark back, then multiverse would be a way out.