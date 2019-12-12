The Marriage Story star Scarlett Johansson is soon going to be seen as Natasha Romanoff in the upcoming Marvel movie, Black Widow. Several reports in the past have suggested that Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark aka Iron Man will return in Black Widow. Marvel studio head Kevin Feige recently talked about Black Widow's timeline and it looks like Stark will not get any screen time, as earlier speculated.

Scarlett Johansson recently revealed during a conversation with Stephen Colbert that her upcoming Marvel movie is going to be set right after Captain America: Civil War but before the events shown in Avengers: Endgame.

Marvel Studio's head Kevin Feige also shed light on Black Widow's timeline and how it is going to help fans understand both Infinity War and Endgame a little better.

During the CCXP expo, Kevin Feige talked with IGN about Scarlett Johansson's Natasha Romanoff.

Kevin stated that when the team was working on Infinity War and Endgame, they came to the conclusion that they wanted Natasha to have some sort of heroic ending but at the same time, they wanted to explore her independent life as a single Avenger.

"We had seen her adventures in the Avengers movies, but a lot of stuff happened in between those movies that we never saw, we didn't hear about, we didn't learn about. And [with] that, we wanted to do a movie with Scarlett Johansson because she is Natasha Romanoff and not do a story with a younger Black Widow for the whole film," said Kevin.

Black Widow will change Infinity War and Endgame:

The upcoming Black Widow movie is set after Civil War events. That means the movie will show the time when Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark and Chris Evans' Steve Rogers are at a war with each other after the Sokovia Accords.

As per the comics and subsequent movies, Natasha joins hands with Steve Rogers aka Captain America and will be considered an enemy of the state. Kevin said during the interview that the upcoming movie will change how fans have been viewing Infinity War and Endgame.

"We had this thought of exploring a little bit of her past that we hadn't seen before and how that impacts the adventure she had between Civil War and Infinity War," said Kevin.

Black Widow is directed by Cate Shortland and will also feature David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova - Romanoff's sister, and Rachel Weisz as Melina - a seasoned spy.

Earlier reports suggested that Black Widow movie will reportedly bring back Robert Downey Jr's Tony Stark aka Iron Man but since the movie is going to explore Natasha Romanoff's past, the chances of the fans getting to see Stark in any capacity are pretty slim.

It will not be wrong to say that Avengers: Endgame was the last film where Marvel fans got to see Tony Stark becoming Iron Man and saving the world.